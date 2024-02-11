Sanders Capital LLC Has $964.27 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.45% of Northrop Grumman worth $964,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.92. The stock had a trading volume of 906,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,788. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.76 and its 200 day moving average is $455.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

