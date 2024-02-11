Sapphire 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,245.72 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $1,245.72 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.94 or 0.05224335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00082984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,643,854,008 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,224,585 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.