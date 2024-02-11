Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $1,264.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.60 or 0.05192313 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,644,134,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,451,785 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

