Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.