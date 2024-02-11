Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 20,480 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 4.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.64. 5,787,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

