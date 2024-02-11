Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 369 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

