Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.52

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and traded as low as $24.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.79%.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

