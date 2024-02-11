Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Cut by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,407. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

