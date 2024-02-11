Scotiabank Raises Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$21.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRX. Desjardins raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 4.6 %
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.