Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,723 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 123,377 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

