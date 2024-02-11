Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,509 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

