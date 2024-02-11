Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Verint Systems worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of VRNT opened at $31.91 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 797.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

