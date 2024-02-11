Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of TTEC worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. TTEC had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $602.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.88 million. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

