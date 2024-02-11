Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $719,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRP stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

