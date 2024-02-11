Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.27 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.