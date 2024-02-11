Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.27 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
