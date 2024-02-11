Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Certara worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

