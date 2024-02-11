Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $101.16 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

