Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

