Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EGRX stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

