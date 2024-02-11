Scout Investments Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Huntsman worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Huntsman by 139.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

