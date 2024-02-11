Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,293 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

