Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Ziff Davis worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.3 %

ZD opened at $67.40 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.