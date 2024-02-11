Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 11.2% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.