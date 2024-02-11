Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

