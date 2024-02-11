Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Seagen Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

