Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGEN
Seagen Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.