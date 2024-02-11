Seaport Res Ptn Comments on nVent Electric plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

