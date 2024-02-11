Seascape Capital Management Buys 118 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.9 %

WSM opened at $219.99 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

