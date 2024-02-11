Seascape Capital Management Purchases 2,465 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.78. 6,647,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,753. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.