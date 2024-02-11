Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Tops $383.61

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $485,022.19 and approximately $383.61 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,343.27 or 1.00055103 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00182352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002067 USD and is down -90.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $223.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.