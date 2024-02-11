Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -960.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,162,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

