ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $812.94. 909,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

