SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Up 7.3%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46. 389,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,709% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

SinglePoint Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $152,295.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

