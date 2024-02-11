SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $304.08 million and $21.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.57 or 0.99946074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00183944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,821,736.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30409356 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $24,086,496.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.