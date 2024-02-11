Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 199,222 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $60.64 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

