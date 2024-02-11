Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

