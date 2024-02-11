Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,572,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLF opened at $53.09 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.