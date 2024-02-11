Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.53% of M.D.C. worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 837.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 325,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

