Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $396.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.16.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

