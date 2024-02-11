Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.94 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $409.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $264.52 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

