Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.62% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

