Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Block worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Block by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -142.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 23,433 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.