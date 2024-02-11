Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 899.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coupang were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Coupang by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 613,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.19.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

