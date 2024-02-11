Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 122 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,742.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,643.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,436.32. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.