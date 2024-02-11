Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

SNAP stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

