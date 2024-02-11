Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Raised by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up approximately 2.2% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $28,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

SNA stock opened at $262.43 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.77.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

