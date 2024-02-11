Societe Generale Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:IHG opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $98.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

