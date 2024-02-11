SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.