SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.0 million-$786.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.7 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

SolarWinds Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

