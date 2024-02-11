Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.28 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.28 million and $1,488.65 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015578 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,147.66 or 0.99962616 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00184344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00801235 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,488.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.