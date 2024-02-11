South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.10

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

SABK opened at $12.20 on Friday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.35.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

